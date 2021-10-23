Here’s Pakistan’s Full T20 World Cup Schedule After Completion of Qualifying Round

The first round of the 2021 T20 World Cup came to a close on Friday with Sri Lanka’s convincing 8 wicket victory over the Netherlands. Sri Lanka along with a surprise package, Namibia, qualified for the next round from Group A of the first round while Bangladesh alongside Scotland qualified from Group B. The four teams will now join the other top eight teams in the Super 12s stage of the competition.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been placed in Group 1 alongside Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa while Scotland and Namibia have been placed in Group 2 alongside Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

The Super 12s stage of the mega event is set to commence on Saturday with powerhouses Australia and South Africa going head to head at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium at Abu Dhabi. The highly-anticipated encounter will be followed by the defending champion West Indies taking on current ODI World Champion England at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan will play its first match of the competition against arch-rival India on 24 October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium while their last match of the Super 12s stage will be played against Scotland on 7 November at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Here is Pakistan’s full schedule of the Super 12s stage:

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan vs India Sunday, 24 October 7:00pm Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pakistan vs New Zealand Tuesday, 26 October 7:00pm Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pakistan vs Afghanistan Friday, 29 October 7:00pm Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pakistan vs Namibia Tuesday, 2 November 7:00pm Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Pakistan vs Scotland Sunday, 7 November 7:00pm Sharjah Cricket Stadium

The Men in Green will be determined to win all five of their matches in the Super 12s stage and qualify for the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since the 2012 T20 World Cup.