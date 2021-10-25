Habib Metro Bank Reports Over Rs. 10 Billion Profit in 9 Months

Habib Metro Bank, a mid-tier bank that remained among the top 10 most profitable banks of Pakistan in 2020, has reported a healthy profit of over Rs. 10 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

According to financial results, the bank’s profit growth surged in double digits by 19% year-on-year (YoY) to stand at Rs. 10.2 billion as compared to Rs. 8.5 billion in the same period last year.

The increase in profitability of the bank was driven by the interest income and non-markup avenues in the said period. The interest income increased from Rs. 20.3 billion to Rs. 22.3 billion, while the non-interest income also surged to Rs. 7 billion from Rs. 8 billion.

The earning per share of the bank also inched up to Rs. 9.51 from Rs. 7.9. The board of directors did not announce a dividend on shares despite the impressive financial performance of the bank.

Habib Metro Bank maintained its persistent growth in profitability, operations, and business. It currently operates with an expanding nationwide network of over 400 branches in more than 138 cities across Pakistan.