Mohammad Rizwan Achieves Another Historic Milestone in T20 Cricket

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, achieved a historic landmark as he completed 100 catches in T20 cricket. Rizwan achieved the feat during Pakistan’s thumping ten-wicket victory over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan Scored The Highest Ever T20 Partnership Against India

Rizwan took two catches in the match. His 99th catch got rid of the middle-order batter, Suryakumar Yadav, off the bowling of Hasan Ali. His 100th catch was a memorable one of the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Rizwan became the 14th wicket-keeper in the world to take 100 catches in T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone in only 156 T20 matches. Apart from 100 catches, Rizwan also has 36 stumpings to his name. In total, Rizwan has 136 dismissals in 152 T20 matches. Only 12 more wicket-keepers have more dismissals than Rizwan in T2o cricket and all of them have played more matches than him.

The 29-year old’s dismissal/innings ratio is the third-best amongst the wicket-keepers with more than 100 dismissals. Only former Pakistan wicket-keeper, Kamran Akmal, and Sri Lankan legend, Kumar Sangakkara, have a better dismissal/innings ratio than Rizwan.

Here is the list of wicket-keepers with the best dismissals/innings ratio: