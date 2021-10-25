Advertisement

PIA Opens Admissions for Aircraft Maintenance Training Course 2021

Posted 12 mins ago by Rizvi Syed
PIA aircraft maintenance | propakistani

Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) is offering an Aircraft Maintenance Engineering course for 2021 to students who have completed FSc pre-engineering or equivalent certificate.

The two-year training program will be conducted by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) approved training centers in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, and Swat.

After completion of the course, the students will receive a PCAA Basic License as well as a two-year hands-on experience in aircraft maintenance.

Interested candidates can download application forms from the web address given in the tweeted image. Below are all the contact details you need to know before applying for the program:

1. PIA TRAINING CENTRE KARACHI

ROOM NO 17
PIA Training Centre
Near Old Terminal
Airport Karachi
+92 21 99044516
+92 21 9903609
+92 21 99044363
[email protected]
[email protected]

2. PIA TRAINING CENTRE LAHORE

PIA Training Centre
PIA Complex
Allama Iqbal International Airport
Lahore
+92 42 99240791
[email protected]

3. PIA TRAINING CENTRE Rawalpindi

Room # 13
First Floor
PIA Booking Office
5th The Mall Saddar
Rawalpindi
+92 51 9002653
[email protected]

4. PIA TRAINING CENTRE PESHAWAR

PIA Booking Office
Arbab Road
Saddar
Peshawar
+92 91 5276727
[email protected]

5. PIA TRAINING CENTRE SWAT

PIA District Sales Office
Saidu Sharif
Swat
+92 946 9240075
[email protected]

6. PIA TRAINING CENTRE MULTAN

PIA Training Centre
PIA Booking Office
65 Abdali Road
Multan
+92 61 4580607
[email protected]

