PIA Opens Admissions for Aircraft Maintenance Training Course 2021

Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) is offering an Aircraft Maintenance Engineering course for 2021 to students who have completed FSc pre-engineering or equivalent certificate.

The two-year training program will be conducted by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) approved training centers in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, and Swat.

After completion of the course, the students will receive a PCAA Basic License as well as a two-year hands-on experience in aircraft maintenance.

Become an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer from PIA Training Centres spread across Pakistan. Admissions Open. pic.twitter.com/DWubG4Kc1C — PIA (@Official_PIA) October 25, 2021

Interested candidates can download application forms from the web address given in the tweeted image. Below are all the contact details you need to know before applying for the program:

1. PIA TRAINING CENTRE KARACHI

ROOM NO 17

PIA Training Centre

Near Old Terminal

Airport Karachi

+92 21 99044516

+92 21 9903609

+92 21 99044363

[email protected]

[email protected]

2. PIA TRAINING CENTRE LAHORE

PIA Training Centre

PIA Complex

Allama Iqbal International Airport

Lahore

+92 42 99240791

[email protected]

3. PIA TRAINING CENTRE Rawalpindi

Room # 13

First Floor

PIA Booking Office

5th The Mall Saddar

Rawalpindi

+92 51 9002653

[email protected]

4. PIA TRAINING CENTRE PESHAWAR

PIA Booking Office

Arbab Road

Saddar

Peshawar

+92 91 5276727

[email protected]

5. PIA TRAINING CENTRE SWAT

PIA District Sales Office

Saidu Sharif

Swat

+92 946 9240075

[email protected]

6. PIA TRAINING CENTRE MULTAN

PIA Training Centre

PIA Booking Office

65 Abdali Road

Multan

+92 61 4580607

[email protected]