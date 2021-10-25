PTA Allows Pakistani Company to Produce Samsung Phones

Pakistan will now officially be able to produce Samsung phones locally. This is because the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has just issued a license to a Pakistani firm for manufacturing Samsung smartphones locally.

PTA’s statement on the matter said:

In accordance with Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations 2021, PTA has issued MDM authorization to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited for manufacturing of Samsung brand mobile devices.

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited has also applied for setting up a smartphone manufacturing plant in Karachi.

PTA has approved a total of 25 foreign and local companies for producing mobile devices (2G, 3G, and 4G) locally. Smartphones produced by these companies will not only be sold in the country but will also be exported to several other markets around the world. The regulator said:

The authorization to manufacture Samsung Mobile devices in Pakistan is a landmark achievement and will further revolutionize the vibrant mobile manufacturing ecosystem in the country by ensuring presence of major local and foreign players in the market.

Hammad Azhar, the Federal Energy Minister of Pakistan had announced last month that the Korean tech giant Samsung had started a joint venture with Lucky Motor Corporation to set up a smartphone manufacturing plant in Pakistan. He said: