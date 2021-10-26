Babar & Shadab Reflect on Kohli’s Dropped Catch in Champions Trophy Final [Video]

‘Pakistan cricket at its best, one minute down, next minute up’, the famous words of English commentator, Nasser Hussain, are etched in every Pakistan cricket fan’s memory. Pakistan’s comprehensive 180-run victory over arch-rivals India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy is one of the highlights of Pakistan cricket history but the story could have been a lot different if Mohammad Amir did not recreate his magic to dismiss Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Video of Rizwan Offering His Prayers During India Match Goes Viral

Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is one of the greatest batters in the modern game and his record against Pakistan has been exceptional. While Pakistan managed to get the wicket of Rohit Sharma early on in the innings, it was the wicket of Kohli that would turn the tide in Pakistan’s favor.

While Pakistan were on a high after posting a huge total on the board and getting the wicket of Sharma early, their hopes would come crashing down as Azhar Ali dropped Kohli’s catch at the first slip.

International Cricket Council (ICC) uploaded a video of an interview with Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and limited-overs vice-captain, Shadab Khan, where they explained their feelings when Kohli’s catch was dropped.

Babar revealed that he was speechless once the catch was dropped and the whole team was worried about what would happen next. He said that there were so many things in his mind at that moment that he cannot describe the feeling.

Shadab said that he was worried that Kohli would strike back as he has a fantastic record and is a world-class batter. Shadab revealed that when he took the catch of Kohli on the very next ball he did not see the ball at all and it just stuck to his hand.

Advertisement

Watch the exciting segment here:

Video courtesy – ICC Instagram