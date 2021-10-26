Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum Officially Appointed New DG ISI

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) notified on Tuesday the appointment of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum as the new chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The new ISI chief will assume the charge, replacing the incumbent Director-General ISI, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, on November 20, 2021.

“The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of PA-27007 Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from 20th November 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary. The incumbent Director-General ISI shall continue to hold charge as the Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence till 19 November 2021,” reads the notification issued on October 26.

Prior to the announcement, the PMO tweeted that Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, had called on the Prime Minister earlier on Tuesday. The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process for finalizing an official timeline for the “change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG ISI”.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today. The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff about the timing of change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG ISI. — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 26, 2021

During this process, a list of officers was reviewed and the Prime Minister interviewed all the nominees. “After this detailed consultative process, the name of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum was approved as the new DG ISI,” said the Prime Minister’s tweet.

After this detailed consultative process, name of Lt..Gen. Nadeem Anjum was approved as new DG ISI. The designate DG ISI shall assume charge on 20th November, 2021. — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 26, 2021

“The designate DG ISI shall assume charge on 20th November 2021,” the thread concluded.

Lt. Gen. Anjum previously served as a commander in Operation Zarb-e-Azb, and as an Inspector-General of the Frontier Corps Balochistan during Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. He also served as the Corps 5 Sindh commander during his early days in the army.

According to ISPR, the newly appointed ISI chief is a graduate of National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad with a Master’s degree from King’s College London and the NDU.