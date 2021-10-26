Motorcyclist Narrowly Escapes Leopard Attack In Galiyat

A motorcyclist narrowly escaped a leopard attack in broad daylight in Changla Gali, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thanks to his present-mindedness.

Nafees Khan, a young man from Tajwal Road, Changla Gali, was traveling on an uphill road when he encountered a leopard at Mian’s water point.

A clip of the incident showing the wild leopard blocking the way of the motorcyclist has gone viral on social media.

The predator remained in an attacking position for several moments before noticing an approaching car. Seeing the car rushing towards it, the leopard leaped forward to attack but he couldn’t get to the man due to the bike and disappeared into the woods.

Luckily, neither the leopard nor the young motorcyclist was harmed in the bone-chilling encounter.

Netizens are calling it an alarm for pedestrians, while many believe that the leopard only wanted to cross the road and had no intention of attacking the motorcyclist.

One of the Twitter users said that those who travel on foot and motorbikes from Changla Gali to Tajwal and Ziarat Masoom have to be careful.

Here is the video of the incident: