Harbhajan Singh Gets Into an Ugly Spat With Mohammad Amir Now

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, and former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, indulged in an intense war of words on Twitter on Tuesday.

It all started when Amir took a jibe at Harbhajan, recalling how India were humbled by Pakistan on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Amir asked whether Harbhajan had broken his TV after a humiliating loss in Dubai. The comment was a reference to one of the many boastful comments made by the former Indian player on TV.

hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket 😊. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 25, 2021

In response, Harbhajan shared a clip of the 2010 Asia Cup in which he dispatched the fast bowler for a six to win the match:

“Now you will also say things? Did this six land on your TV at home?”

Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said 🤣 https://t.co/XqSnWhg9t3 pic.twitter.com/4IuWpPOpF1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

To this, Amir shared a video of Shahid Afridi hitting Bhajji for four consecutive sixes.

https://t.co/tZGLtwBKCa me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me 😅😅😅😅thora ziada ho gia tha — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021

With no retort, Harbhajan resorted to a low-blow and taunted Amir by bringing up his past mistake, the infamous Lords spot-fixing incident in 2010.

Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game https://t.co/nbv6SWMvQl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Amir slammed Harbhajan for dragging his past into a Twitter banter and said:

“Shameless! Talking about my past won’t change the fact that you lost on Sunday. And what about your illegal bowling action mate? Now, just watch us lift the World Cup. You didn’t get a walkover, now go and walk in the park.”

Bare hi dheet ho talking about my past wouldn't change the fact that tumko 3 din pehle moun ki khani pari. and how about your illegal bowling action mate ab nikal or humko WC win karta dekh. walk over tu nhi mila jao Park me walk karo u'll feel better @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/i1dCh7I28c — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021

Harbhajan was one of the many former Indian cricketers bragging about their side on television ahead of the Pakistan-India clash on Sunday. In one of his remarks, he had even taken a jibe at former speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, saying Pakistan cricket fans would have to break their TV sets after a drubbing at the hands of India.

However, the heroics of Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan against India have left these pseudo analysts restless and itching.