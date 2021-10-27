Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh Gets Into an Ugly Spat With Mohammad Amir Now

Posted 28 seconds ago by Rizvi Syed

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, and former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, indulged in an intense war of words on Twitter on Tuesday.

It all started when Amir took a jibe at Harbhajan, recalling how India were humbled by Pakistan on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Amir asked whether Harbhajan had broken his TV after a humiliating loss in Dubai. The comment was a reference to one of the many boastful comments made by the former Indian player on TV.

In response, Harbhajan shared a clip of the 2010 Asia Cup in which he dispatched the fast bowler for a six to win the match:

“Now you will also say things? Did this six land on your TV at home?”

To this, Amir shared a video of Shahid Afridi hitting Bhajji for four consecutive sixes.

With no retort, Harbhajan resorted to a low-blow and taunted Amir by bringing up his past mistake, the infamous Lords spot-fixing incident in 2010.

Amir slammed Harbhajan for dragging his past into a Twitter banter and said:

“Shameless! Talking about my past won’t change the fact that you lost on Sunday. And what about your illegal bowling action mate? Now, just watch us lift the World Cup. You didn’t get a walkover, now go and walk in the park.”

Harbhajan was one of the many former Indian cricketers bragging about their side on television ahead of the Pakistan-India clash on Sunday. In one of his remarks, he had even taken a jibe at former speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, saying Pakistan cricket fans would have to break their TV sets after a drubbing at the hands of India.

However, the heroics of Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan against India have left these pseudo analysts restless and itching.

