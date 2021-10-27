Shoaib Akhtar Resigns After Being Asked to Leave Live Show by Nauman Niaz [Video]

Former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, resigned live on TV from his role as an analyst on PTV Sports program, Game on Hai, after a verbal spat with the host of the show, Dr. Nauman Niaz.

Advertisement

During the post-match discussion, the panelists including, former West Indian legend, Sir Vivian Richards, English legend, David Gower and former Pakistani players, Azhar Mahmood, Aaqib Javed, Sana Mir, and Rashid Latif along with Shoaib and Dr. Nauman were discussing Pakistan’s magnificent victory over New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The incident occurred when Shoaib was talking about the match and during the process took a few jibes at Dr. Nauman.

Dr. Nauman did not take the condescending tone lightly and called Shoaib Akhtar rude and asked him to leave the show. “You’re being a little rude and I don’t want to say this, but if you’re being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air,” Dr. Nauman remarked.

ALSO READ Rizwan Voices His Support For Shami After Racial Abuse From Indians

The show later resumed but despite Shoaib’s best efforts to calm the situation down and repair the damage, Dr. Nauman failed to apologize for his actions. Shoaib eventually walked out of the show and resigned from his role as he believed that Dr. Nauman should offer him a public apology.

Later, Shoaib uploaded a video on Twitter where he explained what transpired during the commercial break. He said that he talked to Nauman about resolving the issue and asked Nauman to apologize on air but he refused to do so.

Advertisement

Watch the full video of the incident below: