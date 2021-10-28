WhatsApp Web Will Soon Let you Change Privacy Settings

WhatsApp is planning to add new features to the web version of its app, also known as WhatsApp Web. The desktop version will soon let you change your privacy settings including your Last Seen, Profile Photo, About section, and more.

Currently, WhatsApp Web does not let you change any of these settings through the desktop app or the browser version. You can only change them through your phone at the moment.

WABetaInfo, the website that tracks upcoming WhatsApp features in beta versions, reports that WhatsApp will add these features soon with a new update. The new multi-device feature will make WhatsApp Desktop independent from your phone, so the company is adding all its missing features gradually.

The screenshot above shows how WhatsApp Desktop will let you change privacy settings and change who can view your personal information. This includes your Last Seen, Profile Photo, About, Read Receipts, Groups (who can add you in groups), and Blocked Contacts. Blocking contacts was already available on the desktop app, but it will move to the privacy section.

It is uncertain when the feature will become available to everyone, but it should roll out to beta testers soon. Once it becomes available to beta testers, it will not be long before we see a stable update.