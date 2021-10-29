Matthew Hayden Sings Praises of Pakistan’s Togetherness and Spirituality

Former Australian opener and current Pakistan team batting consultant, Matthew Hayden, is impressed with the togetherness and the spirituality of the team. Hayden said that one of the biggest aspects of this Pakistan cricket team is the way they are all united and how all the players are focused on their ultimate goal.

While talking to Fox Cricket in Australia, Hayden revealed that the entire team has an unbelievable discipline and he has not seen any team in the world that spiritually bonds the way this Pakistan team does. He said that the way the whole team prays in unison is one of the most incredible experiences of his life.

“Every day there is this unbelievable discipline. You can be walking to the lift, and there will be prayer time and at the base of the lift, there will be the whole of the team praying in unison. It’s a phenomenal cultural experience for me personally,” Hayden stated.

“Inside the changing room I’ve never seen a more disciplined and more humble approach to winning,” he added.

The legendary cricketer was appointed as the batting consultant of Pakistan for the entirety of the 2021 T20 World Cup. His appointment has been one of the major positive points in the T2o World Cup campaign so far. Pakistan have had a magnificent start to the mega event as they defeated arch-rivals India for the first time ever in a World Cup and followed it up with another victory against New Zealand.

Pakistan will face Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland in their next three matches in the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup as they look to qualify for the semi-final of the tournament for the first time since 2012.