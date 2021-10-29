Here’s How Many New Colleges Have Been Constructed in Balochistan in 3 Years

The government of Balochistan has established 31 new institutes to offer higher education in the outback areas of the province.

The colleges were constructed over the last three years at a reported cost of Rs. 2.755 billion, according to a national daily. Moreover, 33 buses have been stationed to operate in the new institutions to provide transit services to female students in the region.

The government has reportedly facilitated the renovation of missing equipment and related amenities at the new colleges. The authorities plan to set up ten more colleges in Quetta to address literacy shortfalls from a wider front.

Subsequently, the Girls Cadet College in Turbat is expected to be functional next year as the project nears completion. Classes at the college will commence soon and a 130-member staff will be recruited to run the facility.

Separately, the government has aligned more efforts to construct a Girls Cadet College in Quetta to provide quality education to the aspiring female students in the region.

Besides these developments, the provincial government has upgraded 45 inter colleges to degree-level at a cost of Rs. 1.97 billion. Moreover, the government plans to establish boarding schools for boys in every district, with funds amounting to Rs. 10 billion in the near future.

A plan for the construction of boarding schools for girls in the Loralai and Turbat districts has also been added to the development mix, with the government lining up swift measures to address the overall academic landscape for a better future.