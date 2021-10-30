External Debt and Liabilities Hit Historic High of $125.8 Billion in Q1 FY 2022

Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities increased from $122.199 billion by the end of June 2021 to $125.876 billion by the end of September 2021, registering an increase of $3.677 billion.

Advertisement

This was revealed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in an in-camera meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division that was held with Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali in the chair.

The meeting entailed a detailed briefing about Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities, with break-ups from 2008 to 2013, 2013 to 2018, and 2018 to date, and the disbursement of funds for the ongoing portfolio, both in bilateral and multilateral projects.

The State Bank of Pakistan is yet to release the data for the external debt and liabilities for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

ALSO READ SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Soars Due to Exorbitant Vegetable Prices

According to the documents presented to the committee, the external debt and liabilities were $46.161 billion by the end of June 2008, $60.899 billion by the end of June 2013, $95.237 billion by end of June 2018, $122.199 billion by the end of June 2021, and $125.876 billion by the end of September 2021.

Additionally, the external public debt inflows budget was estimated to be $17.199 billion for 2021-22 while the outflows for this period were projected to be $12.278 billion, which is the estimated net balance is $4.911 billion for the current financial year.

Advertisement

The external public debt inflows were $14.783 billion in 2020-21 while the outflow was $8.551 billion and the net balance was $6.232 billion.

ALSO READ World Bank Projects Inflation in Pakistan to Rise in FY22

The documents also revealed that external public debt inflow was $25.007 billion during 2008-09 to 2012-13 and outflow was $19.065 billion; the inflow was $49.762 billion inflow during 2013-14 to 2017-18, and the outflow was $27.071 billion, and the inflow was $38.868 billion between 2018-19 and 2020-21, and the outflow was $29.041 billion.