Kohli-Pant Chat in World Cup Ad Shows India’s Disregard for Opponents [Video]

The Indian cricket team is on the brink of elimination from the 2021 T20 World Cup after suffering heavy losses in their first two matches of the competition. While the Indian team was regarded as one of the strong favorites to win the T20 World Cup, their performances have shown a lack of depth and quality in their line-up.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Ex Indian Cricketers Slam Virat Kohli After Embarrassing Defeats in World Cup

It is no secret that India is the most powerful cricketing nation in the world and their cricket board, BCCI, is certainly the richest cricket board in the world. Indian cricket stars are also certainly some of the biggest cricket stars in the world and it is much owed to their portrayal in the Indian media.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and many more are signed with some of the biggest brands in India and appear regularly in advertisements and commercials on Indian television. While it has helped in building a strong image for Indian cricket around the world, it has also led to a lot of overconfidence in fans and the players.

Indian media has been renowned to create advertisements that clearly display their overconfidence and arrogance. One such advertisement was the infamous ‘Mauka Mauka’ series which mocked Pakistan’s record against India in World Cups. Pakistan did manage to finally defeat India in the ongoing T20 World Cup and give a befitting response to their neighbors.

Another advertisement has surfaced online after India’s second defeat of the tournament at the hands of New Zealand. In the advertisement, Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are discussing India’s schedule in the T20 World Cup, and rather than focusing on their group matches, they are talking about their potential opponents in the semi-final.

The advertisement shows India’s complete lack of respect for their opponents and their overconfidence in qualifying for the next round of the T20 World Cup. With just three more matches to go in the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup, India will need nothing short of a miracle to move on to the semi-finals of the mega event.

Advertisement

Watch the advertisement here: