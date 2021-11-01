Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index Inflation Hit 9.2% YoY in October FY22

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) witnessed an increase of 9.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in October 2021 as compared to an increase of 9 percent in the previous month and 8.9 percent in October 2020, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As per the monthly review of price indices by the PBS on a month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.9 percent in October 2021 compared to an increase of 2.1 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.7 percent in October 2020.

The National Consumer Price Index for October 2021 is increased by 1.90 percent over September 2021 and increased by 9.19 percent over the corresponding month of the last year, i.e., October 2020.

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 9.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in October 2021 compared to an increase of 9.1 percent in the previous month and 7.3 percent in October 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.7 percent in October 2021 compared to an increase of 2.0 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.3 percent in October 2020.

The CPI inflation Rural increased by 8.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in October 2021 compared to an increase of 8.8 percent in the previous month and 11.3 percent in October 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.2% in October 2021 compared to an increase of 2.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.4 percent in October 2020.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 15.2 percent in October 2021 compared to an increase of 16.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 12.3 percent in October 2020. On an MoM basis, it increased by 2.1 percent in October 2021 compared to an increase of 2.7 percent a month earlier and an increase of 3.0 percent in October 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased by 21.2 percent in October 2021 compared to an increase of 19.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 5.1 percent in October 2020. WPI inflation on an MoM basis increased by 4.2 percent in October 2021 compared to an increase of 3.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.9 percent in a corresponding month, i.e., October 2020.

Core Inflation (NFNE):

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased by 6.7 percent on a YoY basis in October 2021 compared to an increase of 6.4 percent in the previous month and 5.6 percent in October 2020. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared to an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6 percent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., October 2020.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 6.7 percent on a YoY basis in October 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.2 percent in the previous month and 7.6 percent in October 2020. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.0 percent in October 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6 percent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., October 2020.

Core Inflation (Trimmed):

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased by 8.7 percent on a YoY basis in October 2021 as compared to 8.7 percent in the previous month and 6.5 percent in October 2020. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.1 percent in October 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6 percent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., October 2020.

Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural increased by 8.2% on a YoY basis in October 2021 as compared to 8.2% in the previous month and by 9.5% in October 2020. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.6% in October 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.2% in the previous month and an increase of 1.1% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2020. The Urban Consumer Price Index of October 2021 is increased by 1.66% over September 2021 and increased by 9.55% over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. October 2020.

The top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to urban CPI among food which registered increase are chicken (17.91 percent), vegetables (15.26 percent), potatoes (12.17 percent), wheat (7.25 percent), tea (4.93 percent), mustard oil (4.68 percent), vegetable ghee (2.72 percent), gur (2.68 percent), fish (2.22 percent), cooking oil (1.77 percent), meat (1.72 percent), beans (1.50 percent) and fruits (1.10 percent) and decreased among onions (12.70 percent), sugar (7.72 percent), pulse moong (6.14 percent), eggs (5.94 percent), condiments and spices (3.85 percent), pulse gram (2.30 percent), pulse mash (2.12 percent) and wheat flour (1.44 percent), according to the PBS data.

Among non-food items, which registered an increase, are liquefied hydrocarbons (13.2 percent), motor fuel (8.65 percent), stationery (5.78 percent), electricity charges (5.48 percent), motor vehicle accessories (2.76 percent), and readymade garments (2.44 percent).

On YoY, the top few commodities, which varied from the previous year and contributed to the UCPI among food items, which registered an increase are vegetable ghee (43.03 percent), mustard oil (41.92 percent), cooking oil (40.02 percent), chicken (34.69 percent), pulse masoor (17.62 percent), meat (17.11 percent), fruits (15.84 percent), wheat flour (12.97 percent), gram whole (12.44 percent), beans (12.26 percent) and milk (9.45 percent) and decreased in tomatoes (48.52 percent), pulse moong (29.12 percent), onions (28.35 percent) and potatoes (19.26 percent).

Among non-food which increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (71.03 percent), electricity charges (combine) (32.14 percent), motor fuel (27.6 percent), footwear (16.12 percent), washing soap/detergents (12.45 percent), motor vehicle accessories (11.98 percent), woolen readymade garments (11.86 percent) and plastic products (10.30 percent).

The Rural Consumer Price Index of October 2021 is increased by 2.25 percent over September 2021 and increased by 8.66 percent over the corresponding month of the last year, i.e., October 2020.

The top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to rural CPI and which increased among food items are vegetables (25.09 percent), chicken (13.72 percent), potatoes (9.08 percent), mustard oil (8.11 percent), wheat (5.16 percent), honey (4.93 percent), tea (3.50 percent), fish (3.14 percent), cooking oil (2.60 percent), pulse mash (2.26 percent), vegetable ghee (2.20 percent), milk (1.8 percent) and gram whole (1.25 percent) and decreased in onions (14.76 percent), tomatoes (10.24 percent), condiments and spices (3.70 percent), sugar (2.59 percent), pulse moong (1.91 percent), pulse masoor (1.34 percent), fruits (1.30 percent) and eggs (1.07 percent).

Among non-food items, which increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (11.79 percent), motor fuels (8.99 percent), electricity charges (combine) (5.48 percent), cleaning & laundering (4.34 percent), hosiery (2.2 percent), construction input items (2.16 percent), motor vehicles accessories (1.87 percent), furniture & furnishing (1.26 percent), readymade garments (1.24 percent) and washing soaps/detergents (1.22 percent).

On a YoY basis, the top few commodities, which varied from the previous year which increased and contributed to rural CPI among cooking oil (46.56 percent), mustard oil (44.86 percent), vegetable ghee (43.37 percent), chicken (37.93 percent), gram whole (18.23 percent), meat (16.33 percent), pulse masoor (16.30 percent), wheat flour (13.06 percent), honey (12.12 percent), butter (11.49 percent) and milk (8.59 percent) and decreased in tomatoes (54.61 percent), onions (28.79 percent), pulse moong (27.04 percent), potatoes (18.15 percent) and condiments and spices (14.09 percent).

Among non-food items which increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (54.75 percent), electricity charges (combine) (32.14 percent), motor fuels (26.3 percent), hosiery (13.56 percent), construction input items (11.18 percent), washing soaps/detergents (11.02 percent), woolen cloth (10.64 percent), woolen readymade garments (10.01 percent), tailoring (9.58 percent), household equipment (9.44 percent) and motor vehicles accessories (8.14 percent).

The Wholesale Price Index for October 2021 increased by 4.24 percent over September 2021. It increased by 21.18 percent over the corresponding month of the last year, i.e., October 2020.

The top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to the WPI inflation and increase included vegetables (27.16 percent), kerosene oil (17.05 percent), poultry (15.71 percent), diesel (14.7 percent), furnace oil (14.61 percent), bed foam (12.99 percent), potatoes (12.15 percent), motor spirit (10.04 percent), oilseeds (9.03 percent), paints & varnishes (8.90 percent), wheat (8.42 percent), fiber crops (6.71 percent) and maize (6.70 percent) and decreased in stimulant & spice crops (26.4 percent), eggs (6.71 percent), sugar (5.44 percent), fruits (3.65 percent), jowar (2.70 percent) and spices (2.20 percent).

YoY top few commodities, which varied from the previous year, i.e., October 2020, and increased include furnace oil (92.92 percent), bajra (83.09 percent), oil seeds (61.69 percent), kerosene oil (60.5 percent), steel bar & sheets (51.2 percent), fiber crops (48.63 percent), vegetable ghee (47.48 percent), diesel (46.11 percent), vegetable oils (37.59 percent), spices (33.21 percent), poultry (32.11 percent), fertilizers (28.88 percent), motor spirit (28.50 percent), chemicals (28.35 percent), maize (25.06 percent), woven fabrics (17.05 percent) and meat (14.16 percent) and decreased in stimulant & spice crops (33.63 percent), potatoes (25.22 percent), jowar (5.62 percent) and vegetables (3.06 percent).