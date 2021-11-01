PIA Investigating Smuggler Who Left Expensive Mobile Phones at Peshawar Airport

Customs officials have directed Pakistan International Airlines to trace an unidentified passenger who abandoned a bag filled with expensive mobile phones at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport on Sunday

According to the details, a PIA passenger arrived at Peshawar Airport from Dubai on flight PK-284 and fled the airport, leaving a bag full of 141 phones behind.

The bag was taken into custody by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials and handed to the customs officials.

The Customs officials have asked PIA to submit the passenger’s complete details by tracing him through his boarding tag on the luggage. A manhunt for the anonymous suspect is also underway with the help of CCTV footage, according to sources.

He is believed to have run away for fear of getting caught for bringing so many mobile phones into the country.