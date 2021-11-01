Shell Pakistan Appoints Waqar Siddiqui as New CEO & MD

Waqar Siddiqui has been appointed as the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, with effect from 1 November 2021.

He joined Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) in 2001, and has since held several roles locally and internationally at senior leadership positions. He has successfully guided Shell companies through organizational change, strategy development, mergers/acquisitions, and achieving consistent performance delivery in his 24 years of oil downstream experience.

Siddiqui holds a BS degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA in Marketing besides academic and professional accreditations from the Harvard Business School and the University of British Columbia.

His last role before returning to Pakistan was the Managing Director of Shell Downstream Retail in PT Shell Indonesia, and he has been a Director on the SPL Board since 2019.

Siddiqui fills in the new role at a time when SPL has recorded a hefty profit of Rs. 2.44 billion in the first nine months of 2021 after reporting a loss of Rs. 6.06 billion in the same period last year.

The company reported net revenue of Rs. 169.22 billion, up by 47 percent as compared to Rs. 115.16 billion in the same period last year. The mobility business successfully launched Shell Recharge during this period, which is an electric vehicle charging station in Karachi in collaboration with K-Electric, while aiming to lead the energy transition and provide the best-in-class customer value proposition in Pakistan.