Metro Bus Service For Islamabad Airport to Become Operational Soon

The preparations for the operationalization of Metro Bus Service for the new Islamabad International Airport have begun as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has hired consultants to aid them in finishing up the project before March 2021.

The report suggests that the service will be operational in the first quarter of the next calendar year. CDA aims to procure the buses and complete the construction of a Command and Control Center within the next four months.

A spokesperson told the media that the Rs. 800 million have been dedicated to constructing a bus depot at Peshawar Morr, for the buses to be parked. The buses will traverse various routes, to facilitate all the people traveling to or from the airport, within the capital city.

CDA seeks to centralize the operations, so as to ensure abidance of protocols and monitor the entire fleet. A smart traffic management interface will be introduced to make fleet management easier.

Two weeks ago, the Rawalpindi District Administration (RDA) also gave approval for the establishment of a shuttle service for people traveling between Rawalpindi and various parts of Islamabad, and the airport.

The new shuttle service is intended to offer relief to the travelers as well as the airport staff, who otherwise have to spend thousands of rupees for their travels. The shuttle will remain operational around the clock, and the rates will be kept low.