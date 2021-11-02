Chairman NEPRA Hears Petition Seeking Rs. 1.39 Per Unit Increase in Electricity Tariff

The public hearing on the motion filed by the Federal Government to raise the tariff for ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDISCOs) and K-Electric by Rs. 1.39 per unit was held earlier today.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef Farooqi presided over the hearing that was attended by NEPRA members including Rafique Ahmad, Rehmatullah Baloch, and Maqsood Anwar Khan. Both the petitioners and stakeholders presented their arguments during today’s hearing and NEPRA is expected to decide the petition next week.

During the hearing, the chairman asked the officials of the Energy Ministry how the tariff increase would affect each category of power consumers.

In response, Energy Ministry officials briefed that all four categories of protected consumers will remain unaffected from the tariff increase while it will be applicable to each of the eight categories of the unprotected consumers.

Here is how the tariff hike would be applicable to each category of unprotected consumers.

Category (Units) Uniform Determined Per Unit Tariff (Rs.) Applicable Per Unit Tariff (Rs.) Proposed Increase Per Unit Tariff (Rs.) Per Unit Tariff After Increase (Rs.) 1-100 14.59 7.74 1.68 9.42 101-200 16.41 10.06 1.68 11.74 201-300 17.53 12.15 1.68 13.83 301-400 19.07 19.55 1.68 21.23 401-500 19.07 19.55 1.68 21.23 501-600 19.07 19.55 1.68 21.23 601-700 19.07 19.55 1.68 21.23 701 and above 20.61 22.65 1.68 24.33

Chairman NEPRA suggested the Energy Ministry officials exempt the first three categories of consumers from the tariff increase proposed by the Federal Government.

The Energy Ministry officials argued that it is impossible, otherwise, the burden of the subsidy to the first three categories of consumers would have to be borne by the consumers of the rest of the categories.

The chairman countered them and said that the first three categories of the consumers are generally underprivileged citizens and it is his primary responsibility to protect such consumers against tariff hikes.

He recommended the Energy Ministry officials reconsider their decision before adjourning the public hearing till next week.