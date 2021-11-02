Redmi Confirms K40S is Canceled but K50 is in the Works

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has officially announced that there will be no Redmi K40S, but the company is working on the K50 lineup. The news comes from the Chinese tech news website MyDrivers.

Reputable tipster Digital Chat Station has corroborated this news with a leak of his own. He says that the Redmi K40S has not appeared on any certification platforms at all, meaning that the phone is not launching. He added that the K40S would not have been as good as Redmi’s upcoming Snapdragon 870 flagship phones.

One of these SD870 powered phones could be a Xiaomi branded phone while the other would be the last Redmi K40 series handset.

Redmi fans have been waiting for a Snapdragon 888 powered Redmi K40 phone, but now it appears that there will be none. The tipster also confirms that Redmi is working on the Redmi K50 series and Xiaomi is working on the Xiaomi 12 series at the same time.

The Mi 11 became official in December last year and it was the first phone to boast the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Xiaomi 12 is expected to follow in its footsteps to become the first phone to feature Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 898. This means that we can expect the phone to launch in late December this year.