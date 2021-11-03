International Civil Aviation Organization to Conduct CAA’s Audit This Month

The audit team of the International Civil Aviation Organization is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on 29 November to conduct a complete safety audit of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

It will stay in the country until 20 December for the audit, according to the officials.

The team will scrutinize the functioning of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (PCCA) various systems and operations, including the pilot licensing mechanism, the air navigation system (ANS), aircraft operations, and aerodromes and ground aids (AGAs).

Prior to this, the PCAA had created a report detailing its reforms and progress on the Significant Safety Concerns (SSCs) of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The latter was reportedly satisfied with the PCAA’s measures to improve its licensing process.

If all goes well, the European Union’s restrictions on Pakistani aircraft may end after the upcoming audit.