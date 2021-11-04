Pakistani Airlines Double Their Fares on Multiple International Routes

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other Pakistani airlines have increased their fares on international routes due to a rise in demand.

Advertisement

According to Geo News, the airfares have been doubled on Lahore to Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Istanbul, and London routes. In some cases, the fares have gone up threefold.

ALSO READ PM Imran Announces Pakistan’s Biggest Relief Package To Date

Travel agents told the news channel that the number of passengers intending to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has increased due to the ongoing Dubai Expo, and the T20 World Cup 2021, due to which most of the airlines are sold out till 15 November.

They said that a one-way ticket from Lahore to Dubai has gone up from Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 115,000, and the one-way ticket price from Lahore to Saudi Arabia has soared from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 150,000.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Cotton Production Almost Doubles Due to Timely Rains

According to travel agents, the ticket price for the Lahore-London route, which was previously between Rs. 100,000 to 150,000, has now gone up to Rs. 300,000 and Rs. 350,000.

Similarly, PIA’s fares from Lahore to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 96,000. The ticket prices are less likely to come down until at least the end of this year, they added.