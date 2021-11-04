President Alvi Urges Women & Youth to Benefit From Govt’s Loan Schemes

The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has called for guiding and educating the people, particularly women and youth, to benefit from the government loan schemes like the Kamyab Jawan Program and the Insaf Rozgar Scheme.

He made these remarks at a briefing about the performance of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar today. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, provincial ministers, and senior officials of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Alvi said that provincial governments, the Chambers of Commerce, and the industry needed to raise awareness among the youth about the federal government’s loan schemes that will help to generate employment for the youth and facilitate them in establishing their own businesses.

The President was also briefed about the performance of the provincial government and the development activities being undertaken in KP. He was apprised that the government is especially focusing on the development and uplifting of the newly merged districts (NMDs) and the erstwhile FATA. The executive merger of the NMDs had already been completed and 901 projects worth Rs. 491 billion have been approved for the districts.

The attendees of the meeting were also updated on the progress of the projects for education, health, roads, energy, and administrative infrastructure that are being undertaken in the NMDs. It was stated that they will be completed as scheduled.

The President highlighted the need to improve the ease of doing business in the provinces to attract foreign investments. He also underlined the need to focus on the development of the Minerals and Mining sector and said that it has great potential to uplift the people of the province and provide them with employment opportunities.

Dr. Alvi lauded the mechanism of the Alternate Dispute Resolution for the NMDs established by the provincial government that will help to dispense speedy and inexpensive justice to the people and reduce the burden on the judiciary.

He appreciated the performance of the provincial government in resolving the issues of the NMDs by regularly holding consultative sessions with the locals. He also expressed his satisfaction over the fact that the facility of Sehat Insaf Cards had been extended to the NMDs and the entire population of the province is benefiting from it.