Saaed Ajmal Asks Mohammad Amir to Apologize to Harbhajan Singh

Former Pakistan off-spinner, Saeed Ajmal, believes that Mohammad Amir should apologize to Harbhajan Singh for the ugly spat between the two on Twitter.

Amir and Harbhajan exchanged unpleasant remarks after Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup. Amir initiated the conversation by asking Harbhajan if he had smashed his TV after Pakistan’s win. The conversation turned sour as Harbhajan brought up Amir’s spot-fixing scandal and Amir responded with some derogatory tweets of his own.

Former off-spinner, Saeed Ajmal, believes that Amir should not have initiated the conversation at all and he should apologize for his role in the heated exchange.

“Players should treat each other in a nice manner because cricket brings people together. I think Amir made a mistake by jumping in that conversation [between Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh] and he should apologize for it. It was a discussion between two great cricketers and Amir made the wrong choice by getting involved in it,” Ajmal remarked.

Ajmal further talked about Pakistan’s solid run in the T20 World Cup. He said that the Pakistan cricket team has risen to the occasion and has surprised everyone with exceptional performances. He added that Pakistan’s rise in T20 cricket has been surprising as they were unable to form a solid team just a few years ago.