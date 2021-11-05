Saqlain Mushtaq Likely to Continue as Head Coach for Pakistan’s Next Tour

Pakistan’s interim head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, is likely to continue his role for the national team in their upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Saqlain was initially appointed as the head coach of Pakistan for the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup, but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to extend his contract for the upcoming series.

According to sources, coaches from National High-Performance Center (NHPC) will accompany Saqlain as consultants for the tour of Bangladesh. Currently, former Australian opening batter, Matthew Hayden, and former South African seamer, Vernon Philander, are serving as batting and bowling consultants, respectively. Both the former stars were also hired for the T20 World Cup only.

Sources further revealed that PCB will appoint a permanent head coach prior to Pakistan’s home series against West Indies which is scheduled to take place later in the year. Former South African batter, Gary Kirsten, former Australian batter, Simon Katich and former England head coach, Peter Moores, are considered as the three candidates for the head coach role.

Under the leadership of Saqlain, Pakistan has been remarkable in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Men in Green defeated arch-rivals India in the opening encounter before registering wins against New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Namibia in their first four matches in the tournament. They became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament and are likely to face either Australia or South Africa.