SECP Registers Over 2,000 New Companies in October

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,017 new companies in October, raising the total number of registered companies to 154,093.

Consequently, the total capitalization (paid-up-capital) of the new companies stood at Rs. 2.7 billion.

Around 99 percent of companies were registered online and 140 overseas users were also registered. The October incorporation consists of 63 percent private limited companies, 33 percent single-member companies, and three percent public unlisted companies, not-for-profit associations, and limited liability partnerships (LLP).

The construction and real estate sector took the lead with the incorporation of 369, trading with 302, and information technology with 270 new companies. These segments were followed closely by the services sector with 173 companies, e-commerce with 98 companies, food and beverages with 76 companies, and education with 67 companies.

The sector-wise details show the textile sector with 52 incorporations; chemical, pharmaceutical, and market and development with 47 incorporations each; corporate agricultural farming with 46 incorporations; engineering with 41 incorporations; transport with 38 incorporations; tourism with 35 incorporations; healthcare with 33 incorporations; auto and allied with 32 incorporations; mining and quarrying with 31 incorporations; logging with 21 incorporations; communication, and power generation with 19 incorporations each; cables and electric goods with 17 incorporations; broadcasting and telecasting, and cosmetics and toiletries with 16 incorporations each; fuel and energy with 15 incorporations; paper and board with 11 incorporations; and 79 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investments were reported in 58 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malta, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, and the US.