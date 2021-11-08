ICC Planning to Sell Video of Shaheen Destroying Sharma as NFT

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to release a digital art of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s smoking dismissal of Rohit Sharma from Pakistan’s victory against India in their 2021 T20 World Cup opener.

If commissioned, the ICC will release the art on its Faze app, a digital collectible forum exclusively developed for showcasing and dealing with Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) or stills from the Council’s flagship competitions.

Besides Shaheen Shah Afridi, a still of Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s hattrick against South Africa is also up for consideration.

Which of these moments should become an ICC NFT? Collect legendary ICC moments soon at 👉https://t.co/7eOFPRlAnV pic.twitter.com/JZvpSaxweM — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2021

In principle, the ICC explains that through ownership of its NFTs, fans can digitally own once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Think about getting to view that much-awaited ICC World Cup Final match from a VIP spot in the hospitality box, or interacting with your favorite cricketer one-on-one.

Apart from their underlying collectible appeal and intrinsic value, the Council has stated that these NFTs can be used in various applications which will be developed in due course across the Faze Metaverse.

For those who do not know, a non-fungible token is a unique unit of data stored digitally. NFTs can be used to represent easily-reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files as unique items, and use blockchain technology to establish a verified and public proof of ownership.