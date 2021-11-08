Mohammad Hafeez Achieves Another Historic Milestone in T20Is

Pakistan’s veteran middle-order batter, Mohammad Hafeez, achieved a historic milestone during Pakistan’s thumping victory over Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Hafeez became the first Pakistani batter to cross 2,500 runs in T20I cricket during his 31-run knock against Scotland on Sunday.

Hafeez is the highest-scoring Pakistani batter in T20I cricket having scored 2,513 runs at an average of 26.45 and a strike rate of 122.04 in 107 innings. He is closely followed by Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, who has scored 2,468 runs at an average of 48.39 and a strike rate of 130.37 in 61 innings in T20I cricket.

The 40-year old is currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket and needs only 57 more runs to cross Ireland’s Paul Stirling and become the fifth-highest run-scorer in history. India’s Virat Kohli and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill are the only batters in the world to have more than 3,000 runs in T20I cricket.

The former captain has not had the best of starts to the mega event but he has played some crucial cameos for Pakistan throughout the tournament. Hafeez has scored 84 runs at an average of 28.00 and an impressive strike rate of 164.70 in the 4 innings he has played so far in the tournament.

Hafeez has been one of the mainstays of Pakistan’s T20I team for quite a long time now and has proved his worth by scoring quick-fire runs in the middle-order every now and then. Hafeez will be determined to score big and help Pakistan win in the upcoming semi-final of 2021 T20 World Cup against Australia.