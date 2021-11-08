Australia Confirm Their Tour of Pakistan After Over 2 Decades

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the Australian Cricket Team will tour Pakistan to play three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I. The tour will take place in March and April 2022.
The three-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship while the three-match ODI series will be a part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League. Both the teams will be determined to get the maximum points for the respective championships.
PCB confirmed the tour from their official account on various social media platforms.
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 8, 2021
The series will be Australia’s first tour of the country in over 23 years. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998-99 to play a three-match ODI and three-match Test series.
Here is the full schedule:
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|1st Test
|3-7 March
|Karachi
|2nd Test
|12-16 March
|Rawalpindi
|3rd Test
|21-25 March
|Lahore
|1st ODI
|29 March
|Lahore
|2nd ODI
|31 March
|Lahore
|3rd ODI
|2 April
|Lahore
|1st T20I
|5 April
|Lahore