Australia Confirm Their Tour of Pakistan After Over 2 Decades

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the Australian Cricket Team will tour Pakistan to play three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I. The tour will take place in March and April 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez Achieves Another Historic Milestone in T20Is

The three-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship while the three-match ODI series will be a part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League. Both the teams will be determined to get the maximum points for the respective championships.

PCB confirmed the tour from their official account on various social media platforms.

The series will be Australia’s first tour of the country in over 23 years. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998-99 to play a three-match ODI and three-match Test series.

ALSO READ Malik Smashes the Fastest 50 by a Pakistani to Equal Rahul’s WC Record

Here is the full schedule: