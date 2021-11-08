Advertisement

Australia Confirm Their Tour of Pakistan After Over 2 Decades

By Saad Nasir | Updated Nov 8, 2021 | 1:23 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the Australian Cricket Team will tour Pakistan to play three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I. The tour will take place in March and April 2022.

The three-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship while the three-match ODI series will be a part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League. Both the teams will be determined to get the maximum points for the respective championships.

PCB confirmed the tour from their official account on various social media platforms.

 

The series will be Australia’s first tour of the country in over 23 years. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998-99 to play a three-match ODI and three-match Test series.

Here is the full schedule:

Fixture Date Venue
1st Test 3-7 March Karachi
2nd Test 12-16 March Rawalpindi
3rd Test 21-25 March Lahore
1st ODI 29 March Lahore
2nd ODI 31 March Lahore
3rd ODI 2 April Lahore
1st T20I 5 April Lahore

