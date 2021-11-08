Malam Jabba Ski Resort Shut Down After Vandalism From Locals

The famous tourist attraction in Swat, Malam Jabba Ski Resort, has been shut down after the owners of cabins and hotels around the resort vandalized it and manhandled its staff for denying them access to their businesses through the premises of the resort.

Advertisement

According to a statement issued by the management of the resort, owners of small cabins and hotels along with dozens of local residents attacked the resort when they were stopped from trespassing on Sunday.

ALSO READ PEMRA Orders News Channels to Air Pakistan’s Political Map Every Day

They not only damaged the property and beat the staff members but also harassed the tourists who tried to intervene and stop the raging attackers. As a result, the Malam Jabba Ski Resort management has decided to suspend all sorts of recreational activities until further notice.

The statement added that the police reached the resort after receiving several calls from the tourists present there. However, police stood there as a spectator as the owners of cabins and hotels vandalized the resort and thrashed its staff.

Malam Jabba Ski Resort will not resume recreational activities until the provision of foolproof security by the Swat police and initiation of criminal proceedings against all the attackers, the statement concluded.

Speaking in this regard, the Manager of the Malam Jabba Ski Resort revealed that he had been receiving threats from the local residents for a couple of months.

Advertisement

He tried to bring the matter to the notice of DPO Swat, DC Swat, Secretary KP Tourism Department, and Chief Secretary KP by writing letters to them. However, no one paid heed to their calls.

ALSO READ Australia Confirm Their Tour of Pakistan After Over 2 Decades

When contacted for a comment on the incident, DPO Swat assured the Malam Jabba Ski Resort administration to provide complete security and hold the offenders accountable.

Note that this is the third time in the past two years that locals have stormed the renowned tourist attraction only because they were prevented from trespassing by the administration.