Malik Smashes the Fastest 50 by a Pakistani to Equal Rahul’s WC Record

Pakistan’s veteran middle-order batter, Shoaib Malik, scored the joint-fastest half-century of the 2021 T20 World Cup as he smashed Scotland’s bowling line-up all over the ground. Malik scored his half-century off 18 balls, including 6 sixes and one four. Malik has equaled the record of Indian batter, KL Rahul, who had also scored his half-century in 18 balls against the same opposition.

Malik’s fiery knock in the last few overs helped Pakistan to a huge total of 189. Pakistan’s bowling unit managed to easily defend the target as they restricted Scotland to 117 in their 20 overs. This was Pakistan’s fifth consecutive victory in the tournament and Malik was awarded the player of the match award for his exceptional performance.

Here are the fastest fifties in the 2021 T20 World Cup:

Player Opposition Balls Shoaib Malik Scotland 18 KL Rahul Scotland 18 Aiden Markram England 24 Jos Buttler Australia 25 Aiden Markram West Indies 25

Malik’s sublime half-century was also the quickest century by a Pakistani batter in T20I cricket history. The record was previously held by Umar Akmal who had scored 50 off 21 balls against Australia in 2010. This was Malik’s fastest half-century in T20I cricket as well, his previous best was a 23-ball half-century which he scored on two occasions, against Sri Lanka and Scotland.

The 39-year old’s brutal half-century is also the third quickest in T20 World Cup history. Former Indian batter, Yuvraj Singh, holds the record for the fastest half-century in T20 World Cups as he scored a 12-ball 50 against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.