Mohammad Hafeez Pulls Out of Bangladesh Tour

Pakistan’s veteran middle-order batter, Mohammad Hafeez, has decided to pull out of Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Hafeez stated that the reason behind his withdrawal from the squad is to provide an opportunity for younger players to get a taste of international cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce the squad for the tour in the next few days. All-rounder, Iftikhar Ahmed, is likely to be included in the squad in place of Mohammad Hafeez. Iftikhar Ahmed has been in sublime form in white-ball cricket and his recent performances in the National T20 Cup have been top-notch.

Pakistan is expected to leave for Dhaka directly from Dubai after the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The official plans regarding their departure will be revealed by the PCB as the tournament reaches its last stages.

The Men in Green will play two Test matches and three T20Is in Bangladesh. The tour is set to commence from 19 November with the first T20I. With the next 2021 T20 World Cup just a year away, Pakistan will look to provide some game-time to younger players and build the squad for the next mega event.