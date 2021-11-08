Here’s the Semi-Finals & Finals Schedule for 2021 T20 World Cup

After a grueling schedule of 41 matches over a period of 20 days, the semi-finalists for the 2021 T20 World Cup have finally been decided. The top two teams from each group of the Super 12s stage will play in the two knock-out matches to advance to the final of the mega event and get the opportunity to be crowned as the T20 World Champions.

England and Australia qualified from Group 1 of the Super 12s stage after finishing as the top two teams in the group. Both the teams won 4 matches each and lost one on their journey to the semi-finals. England finished as the group leaders as they had a better net run rate than both Australia and South Africa. South Africa also finished the campaign with 8 points but they were knocked out due to an inferior net run rate.

Pakistan and New Zealand are the two teams that qualified from Group 2 of the Super 12s stage. Pakistan are the only side in the tournament with a perfect record as they won all five of their group games. New Zealand, on the other hand, only lost to Pakistan and qualified for the semi-finals ahead of the pre-tournament favorites, India.

England will face New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in the first semi-final scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The second semi-final will be played between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Thursday. The final of the tournament will be played in Dubai on Sunday, 14 November.

