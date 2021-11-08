Prime Minister Briefed on STZA Projects & Achievements

Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), Amer Ahmed Hashmi, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and briefed him on the progress and achievements of STZA.

The Chairman briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of STZA vis-à-vis Islamabad Technopolis, the interest of national and international companies in investment in Pakistan, and the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the details of the Pakistan Tech Summit: Istanbul. He was told that as a result of the efforts of STZA, several anchor tenants, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), startups, universities, and venture capital fund managers were planning to enter into the zones.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of the STZA and showed a desire for the rollout of technology zones in all provinces and all the major cities across Pakistan.