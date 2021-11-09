Dale Steyn Reveals His Pick for T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament

Former South African fast bowler, Dale Steyn, has revealed his pick for the player of the tournament for the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup. Steyn believes Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, will be awarded the player of the tournament for the mega event.

Steyn revealed his pick during a question-and-answer session on his official Twitter account. Steyn replied to a question by a Twitter user who had asked him which player is likely to win the player of the tournament at the end of the competition.

Babar — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 9, 2021

Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam, has been in sublime form in the tournament having scored four half-centuries in five matches so far in the tournament. He is currently leading the charts for the most runs scored in the tournament as well. Babar has scored 264 runs at an average of 66.00 and a strike rate of 128.15 in 5 matches.

The 27-year old will be determined to continue his rich vein of form in Pakistan’s semi-final encounter against Australia and lead the national side to their third final in T20 World Cup history.

Babar has already managed to break the jinx of World Cup matches against India as he became the first Pakistani captain to win against the arch-rivals. Babar will be looking to become the first Pakistani captain to defeat Australia in a knock-out match in T20 World Cup as well.