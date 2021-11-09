PM Orders Strict Action Against Hoarders to Bring Sugar Prices Down

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed his economic team to bring the entire sugar stock in the markets and guarantee the sale of sugar at lower prices and initiate a crackdown against hoarding and profiteering.

Advertisement

The actions were announced in a price control meeting led by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier ordered strict enforcement of crushing laws as the sugar cane crushing season begins on November 15.

The prime minister said that there will be zero tolerance against hoarding and profiteering to ensure that sugar consumers are not burdened with high sugar prices.

In the same meeting, the PM highlighted different Ehsaas Program schemes — Ehsaas Rashan, Kamyab Pakistan, Kisan Card, and Sehat Card — being operated to provide relief to the lower-income groups in the country.

“The government should be focused on serving the people beyond politics,” said the premier while acknowledging the burden of rising inflation on the people. Further, the ruling party should launch a fact-based awareness campaign to inform the masses about the global economic situation.

Federal ministers, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Dr. Farogh Naseem, Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin, Interior, and Accountability Advisor Shahzad Akbar, SAPM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, and chairman FBR took part in the meeting. Also, Punjab, Balochistan, and senior officers from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government were present in the meeting through video link.

Advertisement

ALSO READ PSX Proposes Reduction on Brokerage Commission on ETFs

It was previously reported that long lines of buyers have been seen at utility stores due to sugar scarcity. In recent days, the prices of commodities, including sugar, have also increased.