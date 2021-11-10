Advertisement

Asif Ali’s Video of Kite Flying in UAE Goes Viral

By Ahsan Gardezi | Updated Nov 10, 2021 | 6:39 pm
A video of Pakistan’s explosive middle-order batter, Asif Ali, has apparently gone viral on Twitter wherein he can be seen flying a kite within the bio-secure bubble at the place where the Green Caps are staying.

The video shows Asif demonstrating his kite-flying talent in the raging Dubai winds. The scene was well-received by netizens on Twitter. At the same time, a few advised Asif to avoid getting hurt before the semifinal.

The following clip, posted and shared several times, shows Asif spooling strings in the brilliant winds of Dubai and making the netizens delighted.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup so far, Asif Ali has been voted as the ICC’s October’s player of the month for his outstanding performances in the ongoing game. Asif was nominated alongside Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Namibia’s David Wiese for the award.

Asif played two match-winning knocks for Pakistan, first against New Zealand to hand Pakistan their second win of the tournament and then against Afghanistan to clinch their third successive victory. He has scored 57 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 247.82 in three innings he has played in the tournament so far.

Asif will be seen in action as Pakistan take on Australia in the upcoming semifinal, scheduled for 11 November in Dubai.

