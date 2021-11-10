Former South African Captain Picks Pakistan as Favorites for T20 World Cup Title

Former South African captain, Faf du Plessis believes that Pakistan are the favorites for the 2021 T20 World Cup. du Plessis said that while Pakistan are the favorites, however, he wants New Zealand to lift their first World Cup title.

du Plessis said that Kiwis have come close to winning the World Cup on multiple occasions recently and he hopes that they can lift the title this time around. Kiwis face England in the semi-final of the tournament in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will face Australia in the second semi-final which is set to be played in Dubai on Thursday. The Men in Green have been the most consistent side in the tournament, winning all five of their Super 12s matches. Australia have won four out five games as they lost to arch-rivals England in their only loss of the tournament.

du Plessis’ South Africa were knocked out in the Super 12s stage after having an inferior run rate to England and Australia. du Plessis, who was not selected in the squad for the mega event, revealed that he did not expect to be the part of the squad after he was snubbed from the squad for the series against Sri Lanka prior to the start of the tournament.

The 37-year old said that he was hopeful of getting into the squad after formidable performances in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.