Here are the Pakistani Players Picked for Lanka Premier League

With the Lanka Premier League 2021 just under a month away, the five franchises taking part in the competition have finalized their squads for the tournament. The draft for the tournament was held on Tuesday as the five franchises which include Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Warriors acquired the services of some of the biggest stars in T20 cricket.

The likes of Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, and Imran Tahir alongside some of the top stars from Pakistan will be taking part in the tournament. A total of 10 Pakistani players which include superstars such as Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, and Shoaib Malik have been picked up by various franchises in the star-studded competition.

Here is the list of Pakistani players picked in the LPL 2021 draft:

Colombo Stars Dambulla Giants Galle Gladiators Jaffna Kings Ahmed Shehzad Sohaib Maqsood Mohammad Hafeez Wahab Riaz Mohammad Irfan Mohammad Amir Shoaib Malik Sarfaraz Ahmed Usman Shinwari Anwar Ali

The second edition of the LPL is set to commence from 5 December with the final scheduled to take place on 23 December. The competition will be held at two venues, Colombo and Hambantota.

The first edition of the tournament was won by Jaffna Stallions (now known as Kings) as they defeated Galle Gladiators by 53 runs in the final of the tournament. Shoaib Malik and Usman Shinwari were both part of the title-winning squad.