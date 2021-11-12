Pakistan Issues 3,000 Visas to Indians for Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd Birth Anniversary

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh yatrees to participate in the 552nd Birth Anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in Pakistan from 17-26 November 2021.

Advertisement

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh yatrees would pay obeisance at different Gurdwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

ALSO READ Muslims Ordered to Take Out Money from ‘Haram’ Cryptocurrencies

Visas to the Sikh pilgrims have been issued under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, which provides for the visit of 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India for the Birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. Thousands of Sikh pilgrims residing in countries other than India would also be visiting Pakistan to attend the event.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken several initiatives for the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims including the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The magnificent newly built Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib complex was a gift by the people of Pakistan and their leadership to the Sikh community from India and worldwide.

ALSO READ SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Soars Due to Food and POL Prices

Pakistan High Commission in India extends profound felicitations to the Sikh community in India and across the world on the 552nd Birth Anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion. The High Commission also wishes a spiritually rewarding yatra to the pilgrims visiting Pakistan on this occasion.

The issuance of the maximum number of pilgrimage visas is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for promoting visits to religious shrines in Pakistan.