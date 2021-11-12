SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Soars Due to Food and POL Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended November 11, 2021, recorded an increase of 1.81% due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (18.70%), diesel (6.04%), petrol (5.78%), cooking oil (4.27%), vegetable ghee (3.37%), banana (3.04%), bread (2.84%), electricity for Q1 (2.74%) and eggs (1.82%), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year on year trend depicts the increase of 17.37%, LPG (74.70%), electricity for Q1 (75.32%), mustard oil (54.71%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (53.29%), cooking oil 5 liters (49.24%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (48.27%), petrol (41.94%) and diesel (37.78%), while major decrease observed in the prices of onions (40.40%), pulse moong (30.50%), potatoes (19.64%), sugar (2.22%) and pulse mash (1.50%).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 164.53% during the week ended November 4, 2021, to 167.50% during the week under review. The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,733, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517, Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 increased by 1.55%, 1.81%, 1.69%, 1.69%, and 1.79% respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82%) items increased 06 (11.76%) items decreased and 15 (29.42%) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include tomatoes (18.70%), hi-speed diesel (6.04%), petrol super (5.78%), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (4.27%), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (3.37%), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (3.28%), bananas (3.07%), bread plain (2.84%), electricity charges for q1 (2.74%), eggs (1.82%), potatoes (1.77%), sufi washing soap (1.58%), onions (1.51%), energy saver (1.30%), mustard oil (1.21%), tea prepared (0.91%), cooked beef (0.71%), gur (0.67%), cooked daal (0.61%), tea lipton yellow label (0.49%), beef with bone (0.49%), firewood whole 40 kg (0.48%), long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/ Al Karam (0.36%), pulse masoor (0.33%), milk fresh (0.33%), LPG (0.29%), chicken (0.12%), mutton (0.09%), shirting (0.08%) and curd (0.07%).

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their prices during the period under review include sugar (9.35%), pulse mash (0.45%), pulse moong (0.42%), pulse gram (0.29%), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.26%) and garlic (0.04%).

The commodities which prices remained unchanged during the period included rice basmati broken, rice IRRI-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab), powdered milk Nido 390g polybag each, salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder National, cigarettes Capstan 20s packet each, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, gas charges, matchbox, telephone call charges, and toilet soap Lifebuoy.