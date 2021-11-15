Pakistan Imports Phones Worth $644 Million During Q1 FY22

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $644.673 million during the first four months (July-October) of 2021 compared to $557.961 million during the same period of last year, registering a growth of 15.54 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.
The overall telecom imports into the country during the period under review (July-October) 2021 increased by 22.40 percent by going up from $691.644 million in July-October 2020 to $846.553 million in July-October 2021.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones into Pakistan decreased by 28.37 percent during October 2021 and remained $149.713 million when compared to $209.013 million imported in September 2021, the PBS data revealed. On a year-on-year basis, mobile phones witnessed an increase of 130.08 percent when compared to $65.069 million in October 2020.
The overall telecom imports decreased by 22.95 percent MoM during October 2021 and remained $208.678 million, when compared to the imports of $270.823 million in September 2021. The overall telecom imports witnessed 105.82 percent growth when compared to $101.390 million in October 2020 YoY.
Other devices imports during July-October 2021 increased by 51.01 percent and remained $201.880 million compared to $133.683 million in July-October 2020. Other apparatus imports registered 4.60 percent negative growth on a month-on-month basis and remained $58.965 million in October 2021 compared to $61.810 million in September 2021 and registered 62.34 percent growth when compared to $36.321 million in October 2020.
The production of mobile phones by local manufacturing plants has surpassed the number of commercial mobile phones imports in the country during Jan-September 2021 as the local production was recorded at 16.15 million compared to the imported mobile phones of 9.02 million.