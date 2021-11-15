Pakistan to Enhance Bilateral Trade With Australia

A delegation led by the Australian Trade Commissioner to Pakistan, John Cavanaghon, called on the federal Minister of National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, at his office in Islamabad today (15 November).

Advertisement

Minister Imam welcomed the Australian Trade Commissioner and said that Pakistan and Australia should enhance their relationship in agro-economy, especially by enhancing bi-lateral trade and the transfer of agro-technology.

He said that Pakistan’s exports to Australia have shown little increase in recent years, and that the quantum of exports can be huge with a little more focus on the area. He remarked that the trade between the two countries can achieve new heights if Pakistan improves its export of fruits, vegetables and rice to Australia.

ALSO READ Privatization of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) Reaches Final Stages

The minister said that Pakistan has limited exports to Australia in terms of mangoes and citrus fruits due to the strict regulations of the National Plant Protection Organization of Australia. He and Commissioner Cavanaghon agreed to review and work towards easing the regulations.

Minister Imam also stressed the need to import agro-technology and upgrade human resources in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, and both sides agreed to work together to eradicate the citrus canker disease to increase Pakistan’s export of citrus fruits to Australia.

Minister Imam also highlighted that the export of mangoes to Australia has increased from two tonnes in 2013 to 75 tonnes in 2021, and that more attention to it can increase it manifold.

Advertisement

ALSO READ ZTBL is The Most Used Source of Loans in Rural Areas

He added that the export of citrus fruit has increased from 350,000 tonnes to approximately 460,000 tonnes in just one year, and the export of mangoes has increased from 110,000 tonnes to 142,000 tonnes in the last year. He also mentioned that Pakistan has huge export potential for produce such as mangoes, citrus fruits, apples, and cherries, etc.

The minister added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has prioritized the development of high tech, construction, and the agriculture sector. He also suggested that the technological exchange between Australia and Pakistan can enhance the latter’s agricultural sector.

Commissioner Cavanaghon said that the upgradation of technology and human resource is the key to revolutionizing the agriculture sector, and that Australia will provide Pakistan technical agricultural trainings to uplift its quality of human resources.

He said that the transfer of agro-technology through the coordination of both the countries’ private sectors can boost Pakistan’s agro-economy.

The commisioner also agreed to enhance agricultural research through the transfer of quality human resources to the research institutes of the country.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officials of the ministry.