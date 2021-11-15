Xiaomi 12 May Have Leica Branded Cameras [Leak]

Xiaomi 12 is going to be the next big flagship from the Chinese phone maker that is expected to go official by the end of December. We will also get to see Xiaomi 12 Pro and 12 Ultra, but likely in early 2022 instead.

Huawei has been working with German camera maker Leica for ages now, but its partnership ended with the launch of the Huawei P50 series this year. Now tipster Digital Chat Station believes that Leica is shifting over to a partnership with Xiaomi instead.

If true, it’s a sad era for Huawei.

Other than Xiaomi, the tipsters claim that Leica is also looking to start a partnership with Honor, Sharp, and a few other brands. The German camera maker has already struck a deal for the upcoming Xiaomi 12 so we may get to see it on every single Xiaomi 12 variant.

However, the image shared by the tipster shows the Mi 11 Ultra flaunting the Leica brand and it may be a hint that the camera brand will be limited to the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

There is little known about the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra for now. The same tipster had revealed that it will feature three 50MP cameras, one of which will be a 1/1.5-inch periscope zoom lens with 5x optical zoom.

Xiaomi 12 series is also expected to sport an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which would be a first for a Xiaomi phone.