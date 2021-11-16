Mohammad Rizwan Reveals Why He Always Carries a Pillow

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, is always seen carrying his pillow with him on the Pakistan cricket team’s tours. This unique habit has intrigued the Pakistan cricketing fraternity as they did not understand the reason behind Rizwan’s love for his pillow.

During a tell-all interview recently uploaded by the official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on various social media platforms, Rizwan finally revealed the reason why he always carries his pillow with him.

Rizwan said that the pillow is a medicated pillow and has been prescribed by the doctors in order for him to sleep and recover better. He revealed that the wicket-keepers usually suffer from stiffness in the neck due to their long sessions behind the stumps and their excessive use of the helmet, so in order to recover better and stay fully fit, he needs to take care of his neck much more extensively as compared to the other cricketers.

The 29-year old said that he always carries his pillow around with him rather than put it in his luggage because he does not want to risk losing it even for a day. He said that he always tries his best to give his hundred percent on the field and in order to do that he needs to be fully fit and healthy. He added that the medicated pillow helps him in getting a good night’s sleep and recover better.

Watch the video of the interview: