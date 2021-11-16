PM Imran Urges to Utilize Full Potential of Agriculture Sector

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the government is focused on fully utilizing the potential of the agriculture sector. He was chairing a meeting on the development of the agriculture sector in the country.

The Prime Minister said that helping farmers increase their yield through better crop growing plans, provision of quality inputs, availability of standardized mechanization tools and easy access to agriculture financing is the top priority of the government.

The Prime Minister appreciated the banking sector’s development finance program for realizing the growth potential of the agriculture sector in the Gujranwala and Okara districts. The Prime Minister was apprised that with a 19% share in the GDP, the agriculture sector provides the raw material for many Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) units, with a total contribution of around 60 to 65% in the national economy

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to work in unison to facilitate farmers in reducing their input costs and enhancing their crop productivity.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security, Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor on Finance, Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Punjab Agriculture Minister, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, and senior officers concerned. Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir, joined the meeting via video link.