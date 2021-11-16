Coca-Cola Places its Largest Order with Waves Singer Limited

Waves Singer Limited will produce 25,000 coolers of different variants for its client, Coca-Cola, which will be the latter’s largest-ever order.

Advertisement

It has received a corporate order worth Rs. 1.438 billion from Coca-Cola, as per a stock filing.

ALSO READ Pakistan Overtakes China in Denim Exports to the US

This is Coca-Cola’s second consecutive year of ordering a supply of branded Coca-Cola freezers since the approval of the manufacturer.

Waves Singer Limited will produce 25,000 chest coolers and visi coolers worth Rs. 1.438 billion until the end of the financial year 2021-22.

It produced 22,850 units of chest coolers and visi coolers at the cost of Rs. 944 million last year.

Waves Singer Limited is one of Pakistan’s leading manufacturers of appliances and has been expanding its business consistently. It also plans to explore opportunities in the businesses of real estate and construction.

Advertisement

The company’s net profit has been Rs. 371 million during the nine months of 2021, as compared to the Rs. 90 million recorded in nine months in the period that ended on 30 September 2020. Its growth can be attributed to the easing of the lockdown, the extended summer, and an increase in disposable household incomes coupled with better cost absorption due to higher volumetric growth.