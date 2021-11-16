CNG Prices Increase by Rs. 15 Per KG

Amid the rising demand for natural gas, the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) has announced an increase in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs. 15 per kilogram.

In a notice, Chairman APCNGA, Ghyas Paracha, has stated that the government has made a twofold increase in the General Sales Tax (GST) on CNG, which has prompted the increase in the prices.

In Sindh, the CNG price has gone up by Rs. 10.30 per kg, following which its price has reached an all-time high of Rs. 195 per kg. In Punjab and Islamabad, CNG now costs over Rs. 150 per kg after a hike of Rs. 15 per kg.

According to Samaa News, sales tax in Punjab and Sindh was Rs. 70.46 per kg, whereas, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Gujarat, it was Rs. 128.11 per kg. However, the increase in the levy in Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad has resulted in an increase in prices.

The CNG shortfall during the previous season was also a matter of concern for the general public, while the APCNGA continued the plea against the increasing taxes on CNG imports. The government, on the other end, is trying to curb the rising petroleum import bill, as it has reportedly gone up by 96 percent over the past four months.

The whole world is passing through a continuing fluctuation in the prices of petroleum products, and the situation is expected to sustain in the coming days too, according to the industry analysts.