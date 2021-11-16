Samsung Officially Rolls Out Android 12 Update With One UI 4

Samsung has been testing Android 12 with One UI 4 with a limited number of users over the past few weeks. But the day has finally come where everyone will get the update on their Samsung smartphone.

As always, the update will roll out to Samsung’s latest flagship devices first, namely the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Over the next few months, it will also arrive on older Samsung devices and foldable phones. The company briefly posted its rollout plans last weekend before quickly removing them.

Check it out in the image below.

Samsung clarifies that updates may be delayed if any problem occurs. The updates may be halted in case Samsung needs to roll out important patches to fix device problems. Additionally, rollout delays may occur depending on your region, phone model, network carrier, and other factors.

Samsung hasn’t said which region will get it first, but it will most likely happen in the company’s home market Korea before rolling out to other major regions such as the US, Europe, etc.

One UI 4 brings a host of visual updates to Samsung phones. It brings refreshed widgets, new color palettes, a list of new emoji features, GIFs, and sticker options directly from the keyboard. A new security update will now warn you if an app is trying to use your camera, microphone, or other sensitive features.